AUBURN — Barbara J. Boyd, age 70, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Mrs. Boyd was born on Feb. 22, 1951, in Auburn, to Arthur and Katherine (Haifley) Carper.
She was a 1969 graduate of DeKalb High School.
She married Dolan Boyd on Feb. 12, 1972, at Hopewell Church in Auburn. He preceded her in death on Sept.14, 2005.
Mrs. Boyd worked at DeKalb Memorial Hospital in the OB Department. She worked for Dr. Treadwell in Garrett and she also worked at Sunny Meadows in Auburn, retiring in 2013.
She was a very active member of the Auburn Moose and she was active in both Auburn and Garrett bowling leagues. In her younger years she also enjoyed playing in softball leagues. She loved to refinish furniture and she was very good at it. She also enjoyed gardening and traveling. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and she watched them during the day for several years.
Survivors include her daughters and son-in-law, Angie Boyd, of Auburn, Amanda Boyd, of Waterloo and Heather and Nathan Meyers, of Auburn; two grandchildren, Zoey Pence and Keegan Meyers; brothers and sisters-in-law, Steve and Janet Carper, of Fort Wayne, Bruce and Lori Carper, of Butler and Archie Carper, of Newport, Kentucky; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Mitchel and Kendra Boyd, of Garrett; sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Tom Keuneke, of Hamilton; many nieces and nephews; and her best friend, Sheila Scheffter, of Auburn.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Dolan Boyd.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021, from noon to 6 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn, with Brother Bud Owen officiating.
Burial will take place at Sedan Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to DeKalb County Humane Society, 5221 U.S. 6, Butler, IN 46721 and Connie McAlister Breast Cancer Foundation, 103 W. 9th St., Auburn IN 46706.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com.
and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
