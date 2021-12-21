AUBURN — Melinda Sue Clark, age 60, of Auburn, passed away following a two-year illness on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at home, surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Clark was born on July 12, 1961, in Detroit, Michigan, to Aaron and Jean (Sawyer) Gabbard. She graduated from Bethany Christian High School in 1979.
She married Jeff Clark on April 28, 1984, in South Bend, and he resides in Auburn.
Melinda was a homemaker, loving wife, mother and aunt who loved spending time going to her children’s activities. She loved spending time with her family, friends and especially going to movies. She will be greatly missed!
Survivors include her husband of 37 years, Jeff Clark of Auburn; son and daughter-in-law; Matthew and Alysha Clark of Lexington, Indiana; daughter, Taylor Clark and the love of her life, Aaron Brown and his son, Trey, of Auburn; mother-in-law; Jane Ford of Fort Wayne. Also surviving are three sisters, three brothers, many nieces and nephews, two grand dogs and lots of grand cats.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., Auburn. Additional visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Thursday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the church.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Auburn Church of the Nazarene, 2301 N. Main St., Auburn.
Memorial donations may be made to The Indiana Center for Liver Research at Indiana University School of Medicine, c/o IU Foundation, P.O. Box 7072, Indianapolis, IN 46207-7072.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on the funeral home’s Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
