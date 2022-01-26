Jimmie Rice
COLUMBIA CITY — Jimmie “Jim” Alan Rice, 70, of Columbia City, Indiana, went to his heavenly home on Wednesday evening, Jan. 19, 2022, unexpectedly at his home.
Born on July 3, 1951, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, at St. Joseph Hospital, he was the son of Merlin Aubrey and Mary (Baker) Rice.
Moving from Waynedale to rural Whitley County near Coesse, Jim attended Coesse School through the eighth grade and went on to graduate from Columbia City Joint High School with the Class of 1969.
In 1980, he married Cheryl (Clark) Judd.
Over the years, Jim had been a Purchasing Agent for Precision Plastics in the 1970s, and then went on to sell insurance for Farm Bureau Insurance. He and Eddie Lee began working together there and jokingly said they worked at the “FBI” together. Jim went on to be an over the road driver for Essex Wire, retiring with over four million miles in 2010, from Holland.
He retired to help out his friend, Eddie Lee, as a personal assistant. Not one to stay idle, after Eddie passed, Jim drove for Whitley County Transit and worked security for Per Mar at SDI full-time, where he currently had been working for the past six years.
God was Jim’s first love and he attended Sugar Grove Church of God, where he was active in Sunday school, Bible studies and helped with a Wednesday night men’s fellowship group. He was passionate about his faith and loved to spread the word and even volunteered his time with a Bible line over the years.
In his spare time, he loved spending time with his family and watching his grandchildren play sports. In his younger years he played basketball in school and would find a love for bowling, golfing, baseball and playing softball. He also had enjoyed boating and riding motorcycles.
Jim will be remembered for his strong faith, an intelligent, hardworking and loving man. He was a rock to many people. Jim’s joking personality, laugh and smile will be missed.
Survivors include his loving wife, Cheryl Rice; sons, Tracey (Shawn) Rice, Christopher (Kimberly) Judd, Cortney (Dawn) Judd and Jimmie Rice; sisters, Patty Felver and Alice Rice; and grandchildren, Blake Rice, Noah Judd, Gabrielle Fry, Camdyn Judd and Emily Judd.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Merlin and Mary Rice; brother, Merlin Ray Rice; sister, Trois Ann Ray; and granddaughter, Jordan Rice.
Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, Columbia City, with Pastor Tim Grable officiating.
Burial will take place at St. Matthew’s Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be given in memory to Sugar Grove Church of God.
Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send his family online condolences or sign the online guestbook.
