FREMONT — James Vincent Brewer Jr., age 85, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023 at his home.
He was born on June 6, 1938, in Evanston, Illinois, to James (Vin) and Mary Eleanor (Koy) Brewer.
Jim graduated from Maine East High School in Des Plaines, Illinois. After graduation he joined the United States Air Force and served for five years.
He married JoAnne Arkell on Sept. 12, 1959, in Des Plaines, Illinois.
Jim was a retired plumber and volunteered his skills to many.
Jim was an active member of Zion Missionary Church, Fremont, Indiana, and prior to that Prospect Heights Baptist Church and Harvest Bible Chapel in Illinois. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed golf and bowling. He lived out his love for his Savior in his service to others.
Survivors include his wife, JoAnne Brewer, of Fremont, Indiana; children, Terri (Bill) Boyd, of Waterloo, Indiana, Dan (Dawn) Brewer, of Arvada, Colorado, Bob (Marie) Brewer, of Auburn, Indiana, Connie (Mike) Abel, of Auburn, Indiana, and Jerry (Dina) Brewer, of Palatine, Illinois; grandchildren, Malachi (Joanna) Abel, Mary Boyd, Billy Boyd, Naomi (Dakota) Johnson, Forest Brewer, Allen (Hayli) Brewer, Dominique (Will) Lyons, Brittany Kovalaski, Josiah (Rebekah) Abel, Elijah Abel, Patrick (Nicole) Boyd, Isaiah Abel, Joey Boyd, Danny (Jasmin) Boyd, Elizabeth (Colson) Chase, Elena Brewer, Faith Brewer, Chris Brewer and Lydia Abel; great-grandchildren, Theodore Abel, Evangeline Abel, Bonnie Chase and James Boyd; and sisters, Betty Maas, of Villa Park, Illinois, and Nancy (Rich) Schock, of Streamwood, Illinois.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James (Vin) and Mary Eleanor Brewer and sisters, Mary Keleman and Mickey Sulls.
A celebration of Jim's life including military honors will be held at Zion Missionary Church, 205 North Ray Road, Fremont, IN 46737 on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at 11 a.m.
The Rev. Jon Bruney will officiate the service.
Private burial will take place at Roselawn Cemetery, Auburn, Indiana, at a later date.
Memorial donations may be directed in care of Zion Missionary Church, Fremont, Indiana.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the family may be shared at www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
