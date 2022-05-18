Matt Harris
COLUMBIA CITY — Matt Richard Harris, 60, formerly of Columbia City, Indiana, died at 10 p.m., on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, after a long illness.
He was born on Nov. 14, 1961, in Goshen, Indiana, a son of Harry R. and F. Anita (Adams) Harris.
Growing up in Columbia City, he graduated from Columbia City Joint High School in 1980.
In 1980, he enlisted in the Army and was honorably discharged after 15 years of service
He worked at Lockheed Martin, where he wrote technical journals for airplane repair.
He had a passion for music and owned and enjoyed playing lots of different guitars. He also sang whenever possible. With a love for animals, he was against greyhound racing and he rescued/adopted two greyhounds.
Surviving are his mother, Anita; two sisters, Misti (Michael Smith) Harris and Susan (Ron Ganz) Harris; nephew, Ian (Jolenna) Mallane; nieces, Hannah Moster, Rachel Moster and Sarah (Seth Hayes) Moster.
Additionally, he was preceded in death by his father, Harry.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Tri-Lakes Baptist Church at 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Burial will be at a later date at Barrancas National Cemetery in Pensacola, Florida.
Preferred memorials are to P.A.W.S or ASPCA.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
