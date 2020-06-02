Betty Marvel
FORT WAYNE — Betty Jean (Mullen) Marvel, 94, life-long resident of Fort Wayne, passed away May 28, 2020 at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn.
In 1945, she graduated from North Side High School in Fort Wayne. She worked at Lincoln Life for 34 years and retired in 1983. She enjoyed many luncheons, over the years, with other retirees. She loved music.
In her younger years, Betty was in a band as a country singer and yodeler. She was heard on WOWO radio, played at parks and weddings, and at various benefits with the band. She even yodeled and sang at age 94 in the nursing home!
Betty loved nature and was a “cat person.” She took in many strays and provided them with a loving home. Her favorite was her beloved cat, Ginger. She also loved feeding the birds. She was known to have gorgeous flowers, as gardening was also a passion.
Much of Betty’s time after retirement was spent walking and talking as she enjoyed conversing with practically anyone. Her beautiful smile and pleasant personality drew many people towards her. She was also her mother’s blessed caregiver. At various holiday functions, Betty was always available to help wherever needed. As a resident of the nursing home, she seldom complained and will be missed by the employees. They loved her and she felt likewise about them. We all have many loving memories of Betty and will certainly miss her!
Betty is survived by her loving cousins, Sally Chapman Shriner Rhodes, Bill Chapman, and their spouses; God-Child, Tammy (Chapman) Newell; and numerous nieces and nephews, even a niece and nephew from her marriage to Donald Marvel. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mildred Mullen in 1999; father, Everett Mullen in 1962; and a baby brother, Everett Mullen, Jr., who passed in 1924 at 9 months old.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. with calling from 10 a.m. until time of the service, with social distancing guidelines in place, and Facebook Live Streaming at 11 a.m. at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. Burial in Poe Cemetery following the funeral.
With her love of animals, she requested memorial donations to Allen County SPCA and Animal Care and Control. For online condolences, please visit www.mccombandsons.com.
