Marilyn Parish
CHURUBUSCO — Marilyn L. Parish, 86, of Churubusco, Indiana, passed away on April 4, 2022, at Kingston Care Center in Fort Wayne.
She was born on Oct. 15, 1935, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Nelson and Sarah (Bolbey) Arnold. They preceded her in death.
On Oct. 20, 1956, she married Brian L. Parish in Churubusco.
Marilyn graduated from Huntertown High School in 1955. She was a Charter Member of Good News Baptist Church and a Sunday school teacher.
She was a track star in high school. Marilyn loved horses, cats, German shepherds, fishing, camping, canning, gardening, and flying with her husband in their plane.
She worked at Churubusco Super Value for five years and previously worked at Joann Fabrics in Fort Wayne.
Marilyn is survived by her husband of 66 years, Brian L.; two daughters, Dianna Parish-Crumpacker and Karen Clark; a son, Monte Parish; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, Wayne, Raymond Long and George Brockerman.
The funeral will be held on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 10 a.m., at Good News Baptist Church, 812 Anderson Road, Churubusco, IN 46723, with calling one hour prior to the service from 9-10 a.m., at the church.
Visitation will also be held on Monday, April 11, 2022, from 4-8 p.m., at the church.
Memorials may be made to Good News Baptist Church or Child Evangelism Ministries 1430 S. C.R. 450E, Pierceton, IN 46562.
Sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
Sharon White
Sharon Kay White, 77, of Cromwell, Indiana, passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Syracuse.
Arrangements are with DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Obituary Policy
•
The Post & Mail does not charge for death notices that include name, age and hometown of the deceased, the date of death, and the name of the funeral home that will announce arrangements. An extended obituary, which includes services, survivors, biographical information and a photo, is available for a charge.
Deadline for funeral homes to place obituaries is 5 p.m. Monday for Wednesday publication and 5 p.m. Thursday for Saturday publication. Obits after deadline cannot be guarantied to run in the next issue. The email address is: obits@kpcmedia.com.
For information, contact Carol Ernsberger at 260-347-0400, ext. 1190.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.