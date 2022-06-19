David D. Moline, 86, of Brighton, died Friday, June 17, 2022, at Skaggs Assisted Living in Burr Oak, Michigan.
Visitation will take place on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, beginning at 10 am and continue until the service time at 11 a.m. at Brighton Chapel, 5415 N SR 3, Howe, Indiana.
The Rev. Rustin Krapfl will officiate the services. Burial will follow at Brighton Cemetery in Howe, Indiana.
