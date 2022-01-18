AUBURN ― James E. Bishop, 81, died on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at his home in Auburn, surrounded by his family.
He was born in Auburn, Indiana, on April 8, 1940, to Stanley and Irma (Hartranft) Bishop, both of whom have passed away.
He worked for 49 years as a Coca-Cola driver and salesman, before retiring in 2005.
He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Auburn.
He was on the Board of Directors of the Jackson Township Athletic Association and was instrumental in building the Jackson Township baseball diamond.
He coached little league baseball for 23 years. He coached and was president of the Senior Girls League. He was a volunteer umpire for 30 years and an avid bowler. His highest score was 299 and he carried over a 200 average.
He was a hands-on mechanic, who could fix anything, and did interior and exterior painting.
He is survived by his wife, Jean (Drerup) Bishop, of Auburn; two sons and two daughters, Matthew (Cathy) Bishop, of Auburn, Thaddeus “Thad” (Angela Curtis) Bishop, of Fort Wayne, Aimee (Steven) Smolek, of Auburn and Colette Bishop, of Crooked Lake; five grandchildren, Amber (Andrew) Coker, Colton Taylor, Logynn Rose Bishop, Kaden Bishop and Landen Bishop; three sisters, Marilyn Joseph, of Garrett, Patricia (Robert) Saalfrank, of Fort Wayne and Brenda Smith, of Fort Wayne; brother and sisters-in-law, William and Barbara Drerup, of Avilla, Nancy Mitchell, of Avilla and Rosemary Jones, of Auburn.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on 500 East 7th St., in Auburn, with Father Mark Enemali officiating.
Burial will follow the service at Woodlawn Cemetery.
A rosary will be recited on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at 2 p.m., and calling will begin immediately following the rosary from 2:15-4 and 6-8 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home on 1860 Center St., in Auburn, and also one hour prior to the Mass on Wednesday from 10-11 a.m., at the church.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
