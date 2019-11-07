WOLCOTTVILLE — Lena Kathryn (Gerber) Lehman, 98, of Wolcottville, Indiana, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville.
She was born on Aug. 5, 1921, in Tremont, Illinois, to Otto and Fannie (Staker) Gerber.
On March 28, 1954, in West Liberty, Ohio, she married Thomas O. Lehman. He survives in Wolcottville.
Dedicated to Christian service and her intense love for children, led her to work in church services after World War II in a children’s home in France, caring for orphaned children. She later taught Bible School in the inner city of Chicago, worked at West Liberty Mennonite Children’s Home in Ohio, for needy children, and as an administrative secretary for the Mennonite Historical Library at Goshen College in Goshen for 21 years. She also helped researchers do genealogy research on Mennonite church history and co-authored the Stecker/Staker Family Genealogy History Book.
She was a member College Mennonite Church in Goshen and South Milford Church of Christ.
She moved to this area in 1993, coming from Goshen.
In her retirement, she enjoyed the rural setting in LaGrange County and being near her family and church.
Surviving are three daughters, Angela Hartman, of Berne, Kathleen McCain, of Indianapolis, and Jean (David) Patton, of Wolcottville; one son, Dr. John (Sharon) Lehman, of Highland, Wisconsin; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a sister, Lila (Harold) Ulrich, of Eureka, Illinois; and a brother, Dr. Wayne Gerber, of Mishawaka.
She was preceded in death by five sisters and a brother.
Memorial services will be Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at 2 p.m., at South Milford Church of Christ, 8030 E. C.R. 600S, Wolcottville, with Pastor Brian Walter officiating.
Private burial will be at MRE Cemetery in Berne.
Memorial visitation is Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, from 3-7 p.m,. at the church and one hour prior to the service on Sunday.
Preferred memorials are to South Milford Church of Christ, 80930 E. C.R. 600S, Wolcottville, IN 46795, or Woodburn Christian Children’s Home, 24902 Notestine Road, Woodburn, Indiana, 46797.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
