BUTLER — Phyllis Ann Pierce, 70, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn, Indiana.
She was born June 25, 1949, in Seward, Alaska, to William J. and Vera Darlene (Mann) Heisler.
She married John W. Pierce on Nov. 2, 1968, at Forbes AFB in Topeka, Kansas, and he survives.
They had belonged to Kessler Kountry Line Dancing Club in Auburn. She enjoyed dancing, reading, hiking, eating out and being with her family.
Surviving are her mother, Vera Heisler of Tennessee, husband, John, of Butler; one daughter and son-in-law, Stacey A. and Scott Boxberger, of McCordsville; and one son, Gary L. Pierce, of Butler. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Jeffrey and Paige Boxberger, of McCordsville; and one brother and sister-in-law, Roger and Paulette Heisler, of Soddy Daisy, Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her father, William J. Heisler.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Friday, Oct., 25, 2019, at H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, 212 N. Broadway, Butler, with Pastor Dale Rabineau officiating.
Burial will follow at Butler Cemetery.
Visitation will be held two hours prior to services from noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Family requests memorials to be given in memory of Phyllis Pierce to the donor’s choice.
To leave condolences to the family, visit www.hejohnsonfh.com
Arrangements and assisting the family have been entrusted to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Butler.
