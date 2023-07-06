TOPEKA — Ida Irene Yoder, 79, of Topeka, (district: 33), Indiana, died at 11:30 a.m., on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at her residence.
She was born on Aug. 19, 1943, in Noble County, Indiana, to Eli and Anna (Fry) Miller.
On Sept. 24, 1964, in Noble County, she married Daniel M. Yoder, and he survives.
Survivors in addition to her husband are six daughters, Carol Yoder and Susan (Norman) Miller, both of Topeka, Doris (Glen) Miller, of Shipshewana, Loretta (Floyd) Lehman and Rosetta (Dennis) Lambright, both of Topeka and Becky (Dave) Stutzman, of Middlebury; three sons, Kenneth (Tami) Yoder, of Ligonier, Eugene (Loretta) Yoder, of Cromwell and Monroe (Anika) Yoder, of Fort Wayne; 41 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sister, Joan Bontrager of LaGrange; two brothers, Howard (Etta) Miller, Floyd (Clara) Miller both of Ligonier; sister-in-law, Martha Miller, of Ligonier; and brother-in-law, Olen Hochstetler, of Kokomo.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Corbin Eli Yoder; great-grandson, Jordan Dale Lambright; brother, Elva Miller; and two sisters, Mary Pauline Fry and Loretta Hochstetler.
Ida was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Visitation will be after 3 p.m., on Friday, July 7, 2023, and all day on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the family residence, 5255 S. 900 W., Topeka.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., on Sunday, July 9, 2023, also at the family residence.
Services will be conducted by Bishop LaVern Lambright and the home ministers.
Burial will be at Hawpatch Cemetery, Topeka.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is handling the arrangements.
