FREMONT — Anita Eileen Dierkes, 73, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, with her family by her side.
She was born on Feb. 15, 1949, in Shelby, Ohio, to Clarence and Florence (Eckstein) Dick.
Anita graduated from Buckeye Central High School in 1967. She attended Ohio State University from 1967-1968 and graduated from IUPU in Fort Wayne, Indiana, in 1981, with a Bachelor of Science Degree.
Anita married Jack V. Dierkes on July 2, 1980.
She was a Microbiologist and had worked at Coldwater Community Hospital, retiring in 1994.
Anita was a member of Presbyterian Chapel of the Lakes and the Chapel Belles Ladies group.
She was a member and past president of Steuben County Council on Aging and involved in the SHIP program for Steuben County.
Anita played the violin for Trine University Orchestra.
She was an avid nature enthusiast and spent a lot of her time at Pokagon State Park. She enjoyed watching birds, walking the trails and spending time in the nature center, where she would do studies on butterflies. She enjoyed traveling and camping with her family. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.
Surviving are her son, Paul (Meg) Dierkes, of Angola, Indiana; sister, Eleanor Lillo, of Shelby, Ohio; brothers, Duane Dick, of Shelby, Ohio, and Vance Dick, of Devlin, Ontario, Canada. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Bronson Morphew and Autumn Morphew; and great-grandchildren, Gavin and Ava.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband of 31 years, Jack V. Dierkes, on Sept. 12, 2011; and sister, Vivian Law.
Memorial services will be held at noon on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Presbyterian Chapel of the Lakes in Angola, Indiana, with the Rev. Thomas E. Smith, officiating.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon, on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the church prior to the service.
Burial will be immediately following the service at Presbyterian Chapel of the Lakes Memorial Garden.
Memorial donations may be made to the family to be used for a memorial bench in Pokagon State Park or to the Alzheimer’s Society.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.