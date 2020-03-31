AUBURN — June R. Ennis, 74, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at her home in Auburn.
She was born on June 26, 1945, in Garrett, Indiana, to William “Harvey” and Greta E. (Kock) Harding. They preceded her in death.
June married David L. Ennis on Dec. 7, 1963, in Garrett, and he survives in Auburn.
June worked as an office manager for 12 years for Dr. Roush and Dr. Will, retiring in 2010.
She was a former member of Tri Kappa Sorority. She loved playing bridge and enjoyed gardening.
Also surviving are a daughter, Laurie A. Ennis, of Fort Wayne; son and daughter-in-law, Kent D. and Jennifer Ennis, of Fort Wayne; six grandchildren, Amanda, Elizabeth, Chelesa, Devon, Alexa and Olivia; two great-grandchildren, Jackson and Preston; and a sister-in-law, Barbara Harding, of Wichita, Kansas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Richard E. Harding and William H. Harding.
Due to the health concerns about large public gatherings, the family has decided to have a memorial gathering at a later date, when restrictions on public gatherings is lifted.
Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.