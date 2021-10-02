WOLCOTTVILLE — Joan Bryant, 91, of Wolcottville, Indiana, died on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville.
She was born on Oct. 19, 1929, in Noble County, Indiana, to B. Harry and Glendis (Forker) Smith.
On Jan. 3, 1948, in South Milford, Indiana, she married James R. “Jim” Bryant. He preceded her in death on July 24, 2016.
Mrs. Bryant retired from J.O. Mory in South Milford after 29 ½ years, where she was a computer operator.
She was a member of South Milford United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women.
Surviving are a daughter, Linda Roderick, of Wolcottville; two sons, David (Pam) Bryant, of Kendallville and Jeff (JoAnn) Bryant, of Kendallville; seven grandchildren, Jenni (Chad) Lepley, Melanie Beer, Rhonda (Kevin) Kendig, Cecelee (Chad) Shuck, Beverly Bryant, Tammy (Greg) Barkley and Tim Bryant; 15 great-grandchildren, Coy (Ally) Lepley, Damon (Janeva) Lepley, Makayla (Robby) Boots, Austin Luckey, Brianna Beer, Emma Beer, Cale Beer, Bryant Walter, Joel Busche, Hannah Black, Beau Barkley, Dakota Barkley, Dustin Barkley, Brett Barkley and Jordan Bryant; five great-great-grandchildren, Joline Lepley, Dorthy Lepley, Eli Lepley, Aliya Lepley and Sawyer Busche; brother-in-law, Lynn Halferty; sister-in-law, Bonnie Bryant; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Gary Roderick; five sisters, Thelma Svoboda, Beverly Nichols, Arlene Longyear, Glyndon Wright and Carole Halferty; and three brothers, Lauren Smith, Gale Smith, and Harold Smith.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, 222 S. State S., Kendallville, with Pastor Mike Antal of South Milford United Methodist Church officiating.
Burial will follow at South Milford Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Greg Barkley, Tim Bryant, Rod Beer, Chad Lepley, Coy Lepley and Damon Lepley.
Visitation is Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, from 4-6 p.m., at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.
Preferred memorials may be directed to South Milford United Methodist Church.
View a video tribute after Monday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
