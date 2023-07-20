John Morin

ANGOLA — Professor John Evan Morin, 90, of Angola, Indian, passed at 5 a.m., on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Autumn Trace Assisted Living Facility in Seymour, Indiana.
Born March 27, 1933, in Lovett, he was the son of Harold Leroy and Agnes (Gardner) Morin. He married Marjorie Jane Marling on Nov. 13, 1955, in Jennings County; she preceded him in death.
Professor John E. Morin joined Tri-State University as an Instructor of Social Sciences in 1966. He had worn many hats during his tenure at Tri-State. Administratively, he was chair of the School of Education where he spearheaded the first full accreditation of the Teacher Education Program. Subsequently, he served as the chair of the Social Sciences and Humanities Department until 2002. In addition, John served on the board of directors of the Indiana Council for Social Sciences and as director of Indiana’s Academy of Social Sciences.
While serving the faculty, Professor Morin also nurtured the students of the University, having been an academic advisor, mentor and supporter of student activities throughout his tenure at Tri-State University. He is known as the “Father of Criminal Justice,” which has proven to be one of the largest and fastest growing majors at Tri-State University.
Professor Morin also has served his community well. He was a member of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Merit Board for 21 years, serving as president for 18 years. He has been an active participant in local politics, which has had a direct, positive influence on the community. Professor Morin was the first individual to complete an in-depth study into the University’s economic impact on the community. All would agree Professor Morin was well liked, admired, and respected for his contributions while making the surrounding area a better place to live.
Although his accomplishments are numerous and outstanding, it is his teaching and pedagogy which will be most remembered. The students at Tri-State University, past and present, have revealed on many occasions how Professor Morin is an exceptional teacher with superior insight into his subject matter. He has set the standards for excellence, which everyone at Tri-State University should strive to achieve.
Professor Morin’s award and teaching honors while at Tri-State University are likely the most impressive of any past and present educator. The awards include the Jerry Allen Excellence in Teaching Award, Barrenbrugge Award, Jannen Renaissance Scholar, Sears Foundation for Teaching Excellence Award and two McKetta-Smith Excellence in Teaching Awards. Prior to coming to Tri-State University, he received the Eli Lilly Secondary Teaching Excellence Award while a high school teacher for the Metropolitan
School District of Steuben County.
Professor Morin’s Substantial accomplishments and contributions to Tri-State University and the community of Angola were truly impressive. He gave so much of his time, heart, and self — he is honored as Professor Emeritus, as presented at Tri-State University in Angola, on the first day of May 2004, by Thomas J. Enneking, Ph.D., Vice President for Academic Affairs.
In addition to the many achievements Professor Morin achieved in his career, he served in the United States Army from 1953 until 1955. He was also a member of Angola Christian Church and the American Legion.
Professor Morin enjoyed go-kart racing and watching car races. He loved teaching and driving, especially tractor trailers and trains.
Survivors include his sons, Duane Morin, of Bloomington and Perry (Angie) Morin, of Knoxville, Tennessee; daughters, Amy (Salvatore) Capuccio, of North East, Maryland, and Teresa (Harvey) Greenawalt, of Pottstown, Pennsylvania; and grandchildren, Stephen Morin, David Morin, Michael Morin, Laine Pitcairn, Jacob Greenawalt, Benjamin Morin and Lydia Morin.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and siblings, Dale Morin, Tom Morin, Roger Morin, Paul Morin and Donna Morin.
A funeral service for John will be conducted at 1 p.m., on Friday, June 16, 2023, at the Dove-Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Vernon with the Rev. Damon Marling officiating.
The visitation for family and friends will be on Friday noon until the time of the service.
A burial will follow at Vernon Cemetery in Vernon.
Memorials may be made in honor of Professor Morin, through the funeral home to the donor’s choice of organization.
Arrangement are with Dove-Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home, North Vernon, Indiana.
