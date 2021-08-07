COLUMBIA CITY — Terry Ray Brunner, 78, of Columbia City, Indiana, died peacefully at 5:40 a.m., on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Miller’s at Oak Pointe in Columbia City, where he had been a resident since March.
He was born on May 17, 1943, in Kosciusko County, Indiana, a son of the late Frederick Ernest Brunner and Rose Louise (Hamlett) Brunner.
Growing up in the Larwill area, he graduated from Larwill High School in 1961.
On Dec. 24, 1969, he married Nancy S. Redman. They made their home in Columbia City.
For more than 37 years, Terry worked for Dana Corporation in Fort Wayne.
His memberships included the Masonic Due Guard Lodge #278, Larwill, the Scottish Rite and the Mizpah Shrine. He was a long-time member of Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, Columbia City.
An avid fisherman, he fished the area lakes and made annual fishing trips with his buddies. He liked winemaking under the tutelage of his late uncle-in-law, Paul Redman, making prize-winning wines. In his retirement years, he earned the title of “Supervisor” as he would pull up a chair to watch the neighborhood improvement projects, offering his unsolicited advice.
Surviving are his wife, Nancy; children, Todd A. (Sandy Heuse) Brunner, of Silver Springs, Florida, and Shannon (Rottman) Brunner of Columbia City; stepchildren, Kevin Richey, of South Whitley and Donielle (Kyle) Parnell, of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Natasha Brunner, of Warsaw and Alicia (Randy) Fletcher, of Fort Wayne; and great-grandchildren, Brayden and Braelyn.
Additionally, he was preceded in death by a brother, Frederick Lynn Brunner.
The funeral service was held on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. A Masonic Service was also held.
Burial was at Lake View Cemetery, Larwill.
Preferred memorials are to Shriner’s Hospitals for Children.
