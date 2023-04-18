Frank Conkle
DAYTON, Ohio — Frank L. Conkle, age 81, passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio.
Frank retired following a career at Mound Defense Facility in Miamisburg, Ohio.
He enjoyed all sports, fishing, bowling and basketball in particular. He was a cat lover and went out of his way to spoil his wife, children and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kelham and Frances Conkle.
Frank is survived by his wife, Donna Conkle. They were married 58 years. Also surviving are children, Jeffrey Conkle, William D. (Eunice) Conkle, John (Misty) Conkle, Christina Conkle and Kim Drake; grandchildren, Jade Conkle, Kelsey Conkle, Benjamin Rogers III, Kip Conkle, Keaton Conkle, Jackson Conkle and William “Billy” Conkle; great-grandchild, Allison Conkle; and sisters, Carol Lindsey, Linda Chavez and Karen Gibson.
Visitation was Friday, April 14, 2023, at Bethel Baptist Church, 434 Wilson Park Drive, West Carrollton, Ohio.
Funeral services followed the visitation.
Burial was at Miami Valley Memory Gardens.
Online condolences may be sent to Tobiasfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
