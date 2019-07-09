AUBURN — Max L Webb, 89, of Auburn, died Sunday July 7, 2019, at Parkview Hospital, Randallia in Fort Wayne.
He was born Aug. 31, 1929, in Hamilton, to Earl and Edna (Little) Webb.
He was a graduate of Butler High School and was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. He served during the Korean conflict and was looking forward to taking the next Honor Flight to Washington in September.
He was a lifetime farmer and worked at Auburn Foundry.
Max was a former member of the Jaycees, Masonic Lodge, Keystone Sunday school class, American Legion Post 97, Farm Bureau and NFO.
He married Norma Heffley on Sept. 2, 1949, in Auburn, and she died April 20, 2018.
Surviving are two daughters and a son, Deb Holden and her husband, Bruce, of Hamilton, Nancy Westrick, of Auburn, and Todd Webb and his wife, Kris, of Auburn; three grandchildren, Chad M. (Morgan) Westrick, Katie (Kurt) Tompkins and Kyle Holden; four great-grandchildren, Jadan Tompkins, Cooper Tompkins, Caleb Westrick and Mason Westrick; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Janet and Bill Heffley, of Fort Wayne, Phillip Holom, of Fort Wayne, Laura Webb, of Butler and Edna Webb, of Tigard, Oregon.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and four brothers and a sister, Lyson Webb, Donald Webb, Wendall Webb, Robert Webb and Helen Young.
Max’s wishes were that no calling or services be held.
A private family committal will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Memorials can be given in Max’s memory to Northeast Indiana Honor Flight, P.O. Box 5, Huntertown, IN 46748.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
