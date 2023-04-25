HOMOSASSA, Fla. — Sandra Sue Johns, of Homosassa, Florida, beloved and devoted aunt and sister, mother and wife, was born on Nov. 17, 1946, in Coldwater, Michigan, to parents, Merle Lee Green and Beatrice C. Herlan (Brown), and departed this life at Citrus Memorial Hospital on March 23, 2023, after a month-long illness.
Sandra was one of four children with two sisters, Georgia (Brown) Bradford and Kathryn Brown; and one brother, Michael Green.
Sandra graduated from Orland High School, Class of 1964, and was an excellent homemaker, devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister and aunt at her home near Lake Gage, Angola, until the passing of her children and then husband in 2007. She then moved to Kendallville to be closer to family and then to join her niece and nephew-in-law’s (Laura and Gary Prine) household in 2018.
She loved camping, enjoying many springs, mushroom hunting in Michigan, with her husband and children, as well as movies, games and love stories.
She actively served her church family both at Kendallville First Christian Church and Homosassa First Baptist Church.
Sandra married Floyd Lee Johns (deceased) in 1964; and had one daughter, Jeanette Sue Johns (deceased, age 23); and one son, Brett Lee Johns (deceased, age 40) (Angie) of Metz, Indiana.
Sandra moved to Homosassa, Florida, with Laura and Gary in 2021. She loved the weather and enjoyed dining out with family and friends as well as her games, movies, shopping, love stories and being the doorman and lap for the family cats and dog. Her sister, Georgia and her husband, Nelson followed to Homosassa, Florida, in 2022, and the sisters again enjoyed a lot of time and activities together. She is a deeply missed member of her adopted household with Laura and Gary.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Michael, of Camden, Michigan; husband, Floyd L. Johns; daughter, Jeannette S. Johns and son, Brett Lee Johns (Angie), of Metz.
She is survived by her sisters, Georgia (Nelson) Bradford, of Florida, and Kathryn Brown, of Michigan; her devoted niece, Laura Prine (Gary) of Florida; her late son Brett’s wife, Angie; cousins; and many beloved nieces and nephews; her adopted Prine extended family; and friends from her Kendallville First Christian Church and new Homosassa First Baptist Church friends.
Sandra was kind, sweet and loved by all who met her.
A celebration of her life and funeral services will be held at noon, on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont Indiana, with burial to follow at East Gilead Cemetery.
Visitation will be held prior to the service from 11 a.m., to noon, on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Preferred memorial gifts may be directed to cff.org Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Avenue, Suite 1100 N, Bethesda, MD 20814, in honor of her children, Brett and Jeanette Johns.
Condolence may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com for the family.
Arrangements are being handled by Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.