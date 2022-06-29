Duane Rowland
SOUTH WHITLEY — Duane M. Rowland, 90, of South Whitley, Indiana, died at 3:45 a.m., on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Millers at Oak Pointe, where he had been since March 23.
Born on Feb. 2, 1932, near Warsaw, Indiana, he was a son of the late Merl and Anna (Shepherd) Rowland.
Growing up in Kosciusko County, he graduated from Silver Lake High School in 1950.
On Feb. 1, 1952, he entered the U.S. Navy, serving four years during the Korean conflict and receiving an honorable discharge on May 16, 1955, Whilst serving, he survived the typhoon that struck Okinawa.
On Jan. 3, 1953, he was united in marriage to Mary Jontz. They made their home in Silver Lake, Kosciusko County, then moved to the farm in South Whitley in 1968.
He joined the South Whitley Lions Club in 1988. He was also a member of West Eel River Church near Silver Lake for 69 years, and most recently a member of Collamer Christian Church.
Surviving are his three sons, Michael (Ginny) Rowland, of Columbia City, Daniel (Julia) Rowland, of South Whitley and James (Kathy) Rowland, of South Whitley; seven grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Additionally, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; sisters, Marjorie Rhoades, Arlene Judy, Patricia Baker, Colleen Bouse and Evelyn Clark; a brother, Emery Rowland; and great-granddaughter, Kortana Sloan.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., on Friday, July 1, 2022, at Smith & Sons Miller Chapel, South Whitley.
Burial will be at South Whitley Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the funeral home.
Memorials in Duane’s honor are to South Whitley Lions Club or Collamer Christian Church.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.