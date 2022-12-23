AUBURN — Shirley E. Moor, 87, of Auburn, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Parkview Hospital Randallia in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Pending funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson Funeral Home, 204 E. Main St., Montpelier, Ohio.
