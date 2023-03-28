Thomas Alan Wingard, age 73, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, formerly of Topeka, Indiana, died on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Family and friends will gather for a graveside service on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 11:30 a.m., at Eden Cemetery in Topeka, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to Humane Fort Wayne at https://humanefw.org/.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
