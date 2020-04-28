FREMONT — Gladys Lee Sommers, age 86, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at The Laurels of DeKalb in Butler, Indiana.
She was born on May 5, 1933, in Fremont, Indiana, to Russell and Mary (Norton) Walter. They preceded her in death.
Gladys graduated from Quincy High School in 1951.
She married Jerrie L. Sommers on June 5, 1951. He preceded her in death on Dec. 11, 2000.
Gladys previously worked for Gay’s and Shop Rite grocery stores, and did house cleaning.
She was a longtime member of the Sweet Adelines, and Fremont United Methodist Church.
She enjoyed gardening, canning, fishing, traveling, and loved her family, especially her grandbabies, and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include a daughter, Brenda Sommers, of Fremont, Indiana; sons, Tom (Shirley) Sommers, of Fremont, Indiana, Robert Sommers, of Montpelier, Ohio, Gary Sommers, of Fremont, Indiana, Mark Sommers, of Fremont, Indiana, Jeff Sommers (Melissa Barel), of Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Steve Sommers, of Central Lake, Michigan, 14 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; sisters, Shirley (Gerald) Smith, of Zephyrhills, Florida, and Susie (Andy) Miller, of Petoskey, Michigan; and brothers, Jim (Sharon) Walter, of Petoskey, Michigan, and Jack Walter, of Gaylord, Michigan.
She was also preceded in death by a son, David Sommers; a granddaughter, Cissy; and daughters-in-law, Virginia Sommers, Mary Sommers, and Janice “Tootie” Sommers.
Private family graveside services will be held at Lakeside Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana, at this time. Pastor Tracey Zimmerman will officiate.
A public celebration of her life will be held at a later time, when the mandate for social gatherings has been lifted.
Memorial donations in her memory may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association or to Steuben County Cancer Association.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont.
