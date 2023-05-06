LAGRANGE — Doris Eleanor Bolinger, age 90, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at The Waters of LaGrange.
Mrs. Bolinger was born in LaGrange County, LaGrange, Indiana, on Feb. 26, 1933, daughter of the late Ralph Warren Willits and Gladys Marie (Wilson) Willits.
She graduated from Kendallville High School in 1951.
She married Chester George Bolinger on Dec. 28, 1952, in Hudson, Indiana, and he preceded her in death on March 17, 2004.
Doris was employed at various places, including Wheel Works, Essex Wire, Lyall Electric, McCray Hospital, A1 Production and Wible Lumber.
Survivors include her sons, John and Sanda Bolinger, of Wawaka, Ralph and Lou Ann Bolinger, of Kendallville, Norman and Patricia Kay Bolinger, of Topeka and Charles and Mona Lisa Bolinger, of Graham, Kentucky; daughter, Patricia Wooten, of Rome City; 22 grandchildren, 55 great-grandchildren; and 26 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Berniece Gannon, of LaGrange and Phyllis “Pinky” Steinstifher, of Neodesha, Kansas; and brother, Sherwin Willits, of Neodesha, Kansas.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Gladys Willits; her husband, Chester Bolinger; two young sons, Roger and David Bolinger; son, Paul Bolinger; sisters, Hazel Carriker and Eunice Willits; and brothers, Perry Willits, LaVerne Willits, Dexter Willits, Calvin Willits and Freeman Willits.
Visitation will be held on Monday, May 8, 2023, from 5-7 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home, with Pastor Ronnie Porter officiating. There will also be visitation at 10:00 AM prior to the service.
Burial will take place at South Milford Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
