Betty D. Troyer, 81, of Goshen, Indiana, died at 8 p.m., on Monday, March 28, 2022, at her residence.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is handling the arrangements.
Updated: March 31, 2022 @ 12:36 am
