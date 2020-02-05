FREMONT — Paul L. Kocsis Sr., 80, of Big Otter Lake, Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at his home.
He was born on Nov. 14, 1939, in Buffalo, New York, to Louis and Ethel Teresa (Wargo) Kocsis.
He served our country in the United States Army.
Paul married Patricia Marie Schmidt on May 19, 1962, in Buffalo, New York.
He was retired from Meyer Hill Lynch Company.
Paul was a member of St. Paul Chapel Catholic Church, Clear Lake, Indiana, Fremont Moose Lodge, and Fremont American Legion Cassel Post #257.
Paul carried a deep sense of patriotism and love of country. He was a lifetime lover of fishing and birdwatching, was a Master Gardener, and a lifetime fan of the Buffalo Bills, the Buffalo Sabres, and the New York Yankees.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Kocsis, of Fremont, Indiana; sons, Paul (Amy) Kocsis Jr., Bruce (Sue) Kocsis, and Brian (Susie) Kocsis; grandchildren, Ashley (Travis) Case, Zachary (Lauren) Kocsis, Erik Kocsis, Lauren Kocsis, Valeda Kocsis, and Jenay Kocsis; great-grandchildren, Cora Case, Atlas Kocsis, and Colt Case.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Father Robert Showers will officiate the Mass.
Calling hours will be held prior to the Mass from 10 am until 11 am Saturday at Beams Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, tributes in his memory may be sent to St. Paul Chapel Renovations or St. Paul Chapel Landscape Fund.
Condolences may be sent online at www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home, Fremont.
