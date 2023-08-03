Payton Graber, age 24, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, from 1-8 p.m., at Grace Christian Church in Kendallville.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at 1 p.m., at Grace Christian Church, with Pastor Chris Mosley officiating.
Burial will follow at Orange Cemetery near Rome City.
Memorial donations may be made to the family.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
