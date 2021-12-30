ALBION — Keith D. Rupert, 72, of Albion, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center.
He was born on March 14, 1949, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Ralph and Ida (Evans) Rupert.
Keith worked at Group Dekko as a supervisor and was a member of Albion Masonic Lodge #97 F&AM.
On Dec 29, 1972, in Waterloo, he married Peggy McCoy. She survives in Albion.
Also surviving are a son, Brian Rupert; daughter, Amy (Matthew) Schroeder; step-daughters, Robin Hosford and Pamela Samuels; grandchildren, Nicholas Schroeder, Sarah (Jacob) Stringfellow, Matthew (Kaitlyn) Hosford, Olivia Samuels, and Ivy Samuels. Also surviving are great grandchildren, Capri and Jackson Hosford, and Sora Samuels; brother, Greg (Deena) Rupert; sisters, Ruth Waldron and Carolyn Latta; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert, Tom, Ralph Jr., and Paul; sister, Jane Fluke; sister-in-law, Ruth Rupert; and granddaughter, Elizabeth Schroeder.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, with a memorial service celebrating Keith's life immediately following on Monday, Jan 3, 2022, at Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion.
Pastor Bret Frymier will officiate.
Contributions in Keith's memory may be directed to Sweet Church.
To leave a condolence, or sign the online guestbook, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
