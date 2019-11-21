EDON, Ohio — Lloyd M. Gearhart, 81, of Edon, Ohio, passed away at 8:20 p.m., on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, after a brief illness.
Mr. Gearhart was a graduate of Edon High School and was a veteran of the United States Army.
He operated Gearhart Logging and enjoyed working in his body shop.
Lloyd was a longtime racer in the tri-state area, racing Late Models, Sprint cars and Coupes, winning multiple championships during his racing career. He also enjoyed hunting and was a member of Edon American Legion Post #662.
Lloyd M. Gearhart was born in Houston, Texas, on Dec. 25, 1937, the son of Raymond and Doris (Favourite) Gearhart.
He is survived by two sons, Raymond “John” (Tracy) Gearhart, of Angola, Indiana, and Todd A. (Angela) Gearhart, of Montpelier, Ohio; one daughter, Christina A. (Mike) Gearhart-German, of Bristol, Indiana; three grandchildren, R.J., Megan, and Taylor; three great-grandchildren; and many stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Carolyn Welch.
Visitation will be held at Krill Funeral Home, 204 W. Indiana St., Edon, on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, from 3-7 p.m.
Services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at 10 a.m., in Edon United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Doug Widdowson officiating.
Interment will follow at Edon Cemetery, with graveside military rites conducted by Edon American Legion Post #662.
Memorials are requested to a charity of the donor’s choice.
To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
