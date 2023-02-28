EDGERTON, Ohio — Darlene Evelyn Hart, age 77, of Edgerton, Ohio, formerly of Hudson, Indiana, passed away in her home early on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Darlene was a very spiritual lady who enjoyed being with family and friends. She enjoyed life and loved to shop and dance.
Darlene E. Hart was born on March 6, 1945, in Lake Odessa, Michigan, the daughter of Forest and Doris (Boyd) Rathburn.
Survivors include her children, Jeff (Ann) Hart, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Shelia (Scott) Reidt, of Edgerton, Scott (Debbie) Hart, of Garrett, Indiana, and Michelle “Missy” (James Jr.) Wheeler, of Edgerton; 24 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Avery (Peg) Rathburn, of Seiad Valley, California, and John (Pam) Rathburn, of Hudson, Indiana; one sister, Cindy Smith, of Hudson, Indiana; two sisters-in-law, Rosemary Briggs and Mae Rathburn; one brother-in-law, Andy Handshoe; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Steve, David and Mark Rathburn; and one sister, Donna Handshoe.
A celebration of Darlene’s life will be held on Sunday, March 5, 2023, from 1-3 p.m., at Miller Park Shelter House in Edgerton.
Private interment will take place at Waterloo Cemetery, Waterloo, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family, c/o of Krill Funeral Home, 860 W. Mulberry St., Bryan, Ohio.
Krill Funeral Service, 114 E. Hull St., Edgerton, Ohio, has been entrusted with arrangements.
To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.