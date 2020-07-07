Fern Neuhouser Jul 7, 2020 57 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Fern L. Neuhouser, 91, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on July 4, 2020, at Brookdale Nursing Home. Arrangements by Sheets and Childs Funeral Home in Churubusco. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Why don't you wear a face mask? You voted: Uncomfortable, inconvenient, looks bad, etc. Not needed It's a free country I *do* wear a face mask Vote View Results Back Special Sections Summer Fun 2020 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNoble County retakes lead for most COVID-19 casesDr. Egli recovering, urges people to 'wear a mask, think past yourself!'Auburn’s classic car festival canceledIndiana will move to 'Stage 4.5' SaturdayBosch plans large expansion in AlbionSuspect arrested in St. Joe stabbingSilgan Plastics employee retires after 62 yearsState enters Stage 4.5 of reopening planCentral Noble's valedictorian and salutatorian look to make an impact after college.Shipe resigns from County Council Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Top Ads KD128082 KD128234 KD128407 Top Jobs KD128374 KD128229 KD127832 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Lake James makes Good Morning America Classic car show will tour county Balloons Aloft goes on as scheduled Angola Balloons Aloft illuminations set for Friday Clinger, operations team coordinates Balloons Aloft 2020 Schedule of Events McDonald earns dean’s list recognition Briefs
