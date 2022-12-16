SEBASTIAN, Fla. — Michael Dalton McAlister, age 76, died peacefully at his home in Sebastian, Florida, on Nov. 18, 2022, surrounded by his family.
He was born and raised in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and was the son of Dalton and Virginia McAlister.
Michael served in Vietnam the 101st Airborne Division of the U.S. Army and was President and Owner of Traffic Technical Support in Angola, Indiana.
He used his natural gifts to build everything from musical equipment to cars to airplanes.
He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Sam) Maggard; granddaughter, Melissa Alexander (Matt); great-grandson, Bellamy; and grandson, Quinn Maggard (Mali). He is also survived by sisters, Jane Hilt (Joe), Christine Mallers (Peter), Molly Kurtz (Gary), and Miriam Wismer (Don); and brothers, David McAlister (Marsha) and Scott McAlister; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins; and friends.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Legion Angola, or the Veterans Administration.
A private family celebration of Mike's life will be held in the summer.
"A one of a kind man who charted his own path, with all of its peaks and valleys. All of us are better for having been on the journey with him."
