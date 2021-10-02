Donald W. Fahl, 55, of rural Columbia City, Indiana, died peacefully at 11:06 a.m., on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements entrusted to Smith & Sons Funeral Home in Columbia City.
Updated: October 2, 2021 @ 12:11 am
