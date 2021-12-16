FREMONT — Tim Adam Swager, 59, of Fremont, Indiana, received the answer to life's greatest question on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, after a nearly 2-year battle with an aggressive form of leukemia.
His loving wife of 37 years is Deborah F. Swager.
He was born in 1962, son of Alice Fretz Swager and late William Swager.
Tim was a devoted son, husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah; son, Tim II; daughter, Kylie; son-in-law, Thomas; grandsons, Nicholas and Quinn; mother, Alice; and brothers, Dan and Lee.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Swager; brothers, Jay and Roy; sister, Eve; nephew, Mathew; and brothers-in-law, Tim and Rory.
To know Tim was to love Tim. A trouble maker, renaissance man, and entrepreneur, Tim will be remembered by all for his readiness to laugh and immutable spirit of generosity, curiosity, positivity, and love. He was a success by every measure of a man, with a loving marriage, impressive business, and accomplished children.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Swager Communications, 501 E. Swager Drive, Fremont, IN 46737, on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2021, from 5-8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mental Health America of Indiana, Attention: Donations, 1431 N. Deleware St., Indianapolis, IN 46202 or by visiting www.mhai.net.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
