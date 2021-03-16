Caleb Zepeda

FORT WAYNE — Caleb Enrique Zepeda, 21, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at his home in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Caleb was a son of Carlos Zepeda and Tara Ramirez.
He graduated from North Side High School and attended Ivy Tech in their criminal justice program.
Caleb was a family man. He so enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Caleb was an avid rap music fan and Chicago White Sox fan.
Surviving are his father, Carlos Zepeda; mother, Tara (Alfonso) Ramirez; fiancé, Danielle Wright; siblings, Juan (Erinn) Zepeda, Luis Zepeda, Armando Zepeda, Priscilla Ramirez, Becca Zepeda, Lucas Ramirez, Juliana Ramirez, Xavi Ramirez and Leah Zepeda; grandparents, Larry and Julie Chapman, Alberta Guerrero and Trinidad Zepeda; great-grandparents, Alan and Ann LaRowe; niece, Emilia Zepeda; goddaughter, Reneelyn Wright; and many cousins.
Caleb was preceded in death by his brother, Dakota Rathburn; and grandpa, Mark Rathburn.
A service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior.
Calling will also be held on Friday, March 19, 2021, at the funeral home from 3-8 p.m.
Burial will be at Concordia Cemetery Gardens.
Memorials may be made to the family.
