KENDALLVILLE —Delores Jean Treesh, 83, of Kendallville, died on Good Friday, April 7, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
She was born Nov. 17, 1939, in Albion to Shirley and Flossie (Baker) Conrad.
On Oct.2, 1959, she married Philip E. Treesh at the Evangelical United Brethren Church in Albion. For 51 years they raised their children and managed their farm together. He preceded her in death on Oct. 15, 2010.
Mrs. Treesh had worked 12 years with the United States Department of Agriculture and retired from Central Noble Schools as a payroll clerk after 12 years.
She was a member of the Albion Trinity United Methodist Church and the Gideons Auxiliary of Noble County.
Delores was an avid reader, card player and seamstress. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, painting and crafting. She dearly loved her family and they will remember her as a wonderful cook. Delores was a woman of strong faith.
Surviving are two sons, Kevin (Madeleine Ret) Treesh of Darien, Connecticut, and Andrew “Andy” Treesh of Kendallville; three daughters, Kim (Mark) Miller of Zionsville, Amanda “Mindy” (Doug) Jones of Kendallville, and Dorinda “Dodi” (Mike Gugel) Gunawardhana of Fort Wayne; eight grandchildren, Meagan (Tim Barnett) O’Neill, Brant (Lindsay Bledsoe) Miller, Arthur (Jill) Jones, Chandy (Ryan) Handshoe, Philip (Maggie Seery) Treesh, Catherine (Patrick Johnson) Treesh, Claire (Eric Stanton) Treesh and Zen Gunawardhana; and six great-grandchildren, Jillian O’Neill, Liza O’Neill, Deacon Jones, Axton Jones, Rennon Jones, and Lincoln Handshoe.
She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Janice Fulford and Mavis Fulford; and six brothers, Elwood Conrad, James Conrad, Charles Conrad, Norman Conrad and two infant brothers.
Funeral services will be Friday at 10 a.m. at the Albion Trinity United Methodist Church, with Pastor Bret Frymier officiating.
Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.
Visitation will be Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, and one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.
Preferred memorials are to the Albion Trinity United Methodist Church or Gideons International.
View a video tribute after Thursday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
