FORT WAYNE — Laura M. Gerke went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.
She loved to cross stitch, putter in her gardens and fabricate beaded jewelry.
She is survived by her daughter, Aimee (Gary) Savieo; and grandchildren, Gabrielle, TK and Eryn.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Kent, in 2012; and granddaughter, Marie, in 2015.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Emmaus Lutheran Church, 8626 Covington Road, Fort Wayne.
