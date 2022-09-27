HAMILTON — Betty J. Akers, 95, died on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at her home in Hamilton, Indiana, with her family at her side.
She was born on June 21, 1927, in Hamilton, to Virgil and Artie (Beard) Baker.
She was a homemaker and also worked as a waitress at Cold Springs Restaurant for more than 50 years, before retiring in 2003.
She was a member of Hamilton United Methodist Church.
Betty married Carl Akers Jr., on Aug. 31, 1952, in Hamilton, and he passed away on Dec. 27, 2013.
She is survived by a daughter and son, Vanessa (Randy) Steffen, of Goshen and Van (Christie) Akers, of Humble, Texas; granddaughters, Alix (Steve) Burrell, Ayran Akers and Angela (Jason) Miller; grandsons, Nathan (Samantha) Steffen, Joshua (Heather) Steffen and Logan “Max” Akers; 13 great-grandchildren, Reese Miller, Jules Miller, Liv Miller, Olive Steffen, Drew Miller, Kingston Steffen, Charlie Steffen, Kash Steffen, Zachary Steffen, Adam Steffen, Luke Steffen, Mila Burrell and Haven Burrell; sister, Sue Matson, of Fort Wayne; and two brothers, Dean Baker, of Hamilton and Larry Baker, of Auburn.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; four sisters, Mildred Bressler, Ruth Sutton, June Robinett and Mary Bradtmiller; and three brothers, Keith Baker, Max Baker and Van Baker.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, Indiana, with burial to follow at Hamilton Cemetery, Hamilton, Indiana.
Calling is three hours prior to the service, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given in memory of Betty, to Hamilton United Methodist Church, 7780 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, IN 46742 or Promedica Hospice (formerly Heartland Hospice), 444 N. Summit St., Toledo, OH 43604.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.