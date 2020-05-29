NEW PARIS — Nancy L. (Snider) Graham, 80, died on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at home, leaving a legacy for others to emulate.
She was born on Oct. 29, 1939, in Milford, Indiana, to Marshall “Shorty” and Marie (Whitehead) Miller.
On May 25, 1957, she married Larry L. Snider. He died on Jan. 15, 1986.
On Nov. 28, 1987, she married Douglas L. Graham, in Milford.
He survives, along with a daughter, Melissa (Phil) Dowty, of Goshen; three sons, David (Marla) Snider and Scott (Peggy) Snider, both of New Paris, and Troy (Sandy) Snider, of Milford; two stepsons, Andrew (Marti) Graham, of Seattle, Washington, and Blake (Monica) Graham, of Fort Worth, Texas; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Bonnie Yoder and Phyllis Sorensen, both of Milford.
Along with her parents and first husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Delilah Wuthrich; and a stepson, Corey Graham.
Nancy was an active member of Nappanee Missionary Church, where she was involved with missions and served as a facilitator for a grief share group at the church. She also enjoyed gardening and cooking.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020, from 2-8 p.m., at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home in Goshen.
In order to observe social distancing guidelines, the family request there be no line, but guests feel free to enter and visit with individual family members.
There will also be visitation at Nappanee Missionary Church on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. until the 10:30 a.m., funeral service.
Burial will follow at Union Center Cemetery in Nappanee.
Memorial gifts may be given to Nappanee Missionary Church for missions or Project Mercy, 7011 Ardmore Ave., Fort Wayne, IN 46809.
Online condolences may be shared at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.
