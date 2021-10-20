TOPEKA — Jean Seagly Crouse, 95, formerly of Topeka, Indiana, died on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Orchard Pointe in Kendallville, Indiana.
Mrs. Crouse was born on Jan. 25, 1926, in LaGrange, Indiana, to Dail and Mary Jane (Scott) Seagly.
Jean grew up in Topeka, Indiana, graduating from Topeka High School as Valedictorian of the Class of 1944. She attended the University of Michigan from 1944-46.
On April 9, 1946, in Detroit, Michigan, she married Donald C. Crouse; he preceded her in death on Nov. 6, 1996.
After their four children were all in school, Jean completed her undergraduate degree in education at Goshen College, graduating in 1963. She then received her Master’s Degree from St. Francis College in Fort Wayne, Indiana, in 1968.
She was hired by Westview School Corporation and taught fifth grade at Topeka Elementary for 25 years, retiring in 1988.
Jean was a member of Topeka United Methodist Church since 1950, and the United Methodist Women of the church, holding many offices and positions in both.
In addition to teaching, she was a homemaker, Sunday school teacher, and a Girl Scout leader. She received the Thank Award for her 10 years of service in Scouting.
She was a life member of the National Education Association and a member and past president of LaGrange County Retired Teachers Association. As a charter and life member of the Topeka Area Historical Society, she served as a past vice-president.
Surviving are her four children, Constance (Mont) Arnold, of LaGrange, Indiana, Marsha (David Mann) Crouse, of Bowdoinham, Maine, Janet Aeschlimann, of McFarland, Wisconsin, and Scott (Susan) Crouse, of Minneapolis, Minnesota; eight grandchildren, Andrew (Angela) Billings, of Tuscaloosa, Alabana, Laura (Scott) Young, of San Diego, California, Mary Billings, of New York City, New York, Sarah (Mike) Kennedy, of Hudson, Wisconsin, Theodore (Spring) Crouse-Mann, of Ashville, North Carolina, Kristin Crouse, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Allison (Sean) Little-Crouse, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Carlyn (James Lewis), of Minneapolis, Minnesota; two step-grandchildren, Mary Arnold of Huntertown, Indiana, and Steve Arnold, of California; five great-grandsons; two great-granddaughters; two step-great-grandsons; and a brother, Richard (Darlene) Seagly; of Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Preceding her in death, along with her husband, were her parents; and infant brother; and a half-brother, Waldo Seagly.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, beginning at 1 p.m., and continue until the time of the service at 3 p.m.
The visitation and funeral service will take place at Topeka United Methodist Church, 124 W. Pine St., Topeka, Indiana.
Burial will follow at Eden Cemetery in Topeka, Indiana.
Memorials may be made to LaGrange County Retired Teachers’ Association, 5807 N. C.R. 210W, Howe, IN 46746, United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR), P.O. Box 9068. New York City, NY 10087, or UNICEF USA, 125 Maiden Lane, New York City, NY 10038.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
