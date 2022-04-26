AUBURN — Karen L. Diehl, 80, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022, at her home in Auburn, Indiana.
She was born on Oct. 13, 1941, in Hartford City, Indiana, to Willard and Eloise (Holmes) Vachon.
Karen was a 1959 graduate of Butler High School. She then graduated from Ravenscroft Beauty College in Fort Wayne.
She married James Frederick “Fred” Diehl on May 26, 1963, in Butler, Indiana, and he survives in Auburn.
She was a teacher’s aide for DeKalb County Central School District for 31 years, retiring in 2007.
Karen was a member of Order of the Eastern Star for more than 50 years, Friends of the Library, Auburn American Legion Post 97 Women’s Auxiliary, and a former member of Tri Kappa of Auburn.
She enjoyed reading, puzzles of all kinds and volunteering at Eckhart Public Library in Auburn.
Also surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Jennifer and Scott Ewaskowitz, of Weston, Wisconsin, and Debra and Rick Weathers, of Simpsonville, South Carolina; four grandsons, Nicholas Ewaskowitz, Noah Weathers, Joshua Weathers and Harrison Weathers; sister, Darla Krafft, of Butler; sister-in-law and her husband, Denise and Bill Kurtz, of Auburn; four nieces; one nephew; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with the Rev. Jonathan Hunter of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church officiating.
Burial will take place at Butler Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Wednesday, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to the DeKalb Humane Society.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
