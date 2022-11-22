COCOA, Florida — Aleyah Nicole Farrell, 13, of Cocoa, Florida, passed away peacefully on Nov. 11, 2022, with her family and close friends by her side.
Aleyah was born on June 22, 2009, in Fort Wayne, where she lived her young life until August 2022, when she and her family moved to Cocoa, Florida. A new school, new friends and making the basketball team, Aleyah was excited to see what Florida had to offer her. She was destined for greatness.
Aleyah was such a loving and caring person. She was always the first to greet you with the biggest smile and a hug. Aleyah's infectious personality was sure to leave you laughing and smiling whenever around her. She was the best Big Sister, a true leader and a light in this world. She was a great Colts fan who enjoyed going to games with her family.
In 2019, Aleyah sought out Miss Garrett Junior Teen and won. Aleyah was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ, so much so that she stood before a crowd to sing out “Who you say I am” to confess that she was a child of God. She was a true testament to the strength He instilled in her.
Aleyah is survived by her mother, Kaylee Omspacher, stepfather Seth and sisters Jaelyn, Everly and Quinn; and her father, Nicholas Farrell, stepmother Michele and siblings Jaxten, Emma and Carter. In addition to her parents and siblings, Aleyah is survived by her grandparents, countless extended aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, classmates and teammates that deeply miss her.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday. Nov. 26, 2022, at County Line Church of God (Main Campus), 7716 N. County Line Road East, Auburn, at 11 a.m. A luncheon will immediately follow at Auburn American Legion, 1729 Sprott St., Auburn.
Memorials may be sent to Kristie Conrad, 4055 C.R.45, Auburn IN 46706
