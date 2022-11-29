AVILLA — Max J. Weaver, 60, of Avilla, passed away on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at his home.
He was born June 2, 1962, in Fort Wayne to William Weaver and Pat Garey.
Max was a 1981 graduate of East Noble High School, and served his country in the US Army from 1981-1985.
He married LaDena Leatherman on Nov 21, 2003. She preceded him in death on Oct 13, 2021.
He was an avid deer hunter, liked watching the Indianapolis Colts and NASCAR. He also enjoyed gaming on his computer and spending time with his close family.
Max worked at the family business, Weaver Bait Company, alongside his father for many years.
Survivors include his daughter, Nicole (Richard Phillips) Weaver of Auburn; grandchildren, Micah, Riven, Damien, and Zoey; and parents, William "Del" (Lorraine) Weaver of Avilla, and Pat (Tom) Hawkins of Garrett.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Walter Weaver and Mike Weaver; and his grandmother, Halley Garey.
In honoring Max's wishes, there will be no services held. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Max's memory may be directed to the Humane Society of Noble County. To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
