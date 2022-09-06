WILLARD, Mo. — Bruce W. Button, 75 years old, of Willard, Missouri, and a lifetime resident of Hamilton, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at his residence, with his family at his side.
Bruce was born July 3, 1947, in Angola, Indiana, the son of the late Max and Dolores (Lechleidner) Button.
He was a 1965 graduate of Hamilton High School.
Bruce served his country in the United States Army, until his honorable discharge.
Bruce married the love of his life, Phyllis M. Frager on March 4, 1972, in Edgerton, Ohio, and they celebrated 50 years of marriage this past March.
Bruce was a Maintenance Man and Electrician at Nucor Fasteners in St. Joe, Indiana, retiring on July 3, 2009, Prior to this, he worked at Universal Tool in Butler.
In 2017, Bruce and Phyllis moved to Willard, Missouri, to be closer to their daughter, Camille.
Bruce was a member of Angola Assembly of God Church, Angola, Indiana, as well as a member of Butler American Legion Post 202. Bruce enjoyed being outdoors, fishing and hunting. His true passion was spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife, Phyllis, of Willard, Missouri; daughter, Camille (Justin) Kochs, of Willard, Missouri; two grandchildren, Aubrey, and Liam Kochs, of Willard Missouri; and one sister, Patricia Dillon, of Edon, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his father, Max Button; mother and second father, Dolores, and Amos Randol; and one brother, Stan Button.
Visitation for Bruce W. Button will be held on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, from 3-7 p.m., at Angola Assembly of God Church, 1405 Williams St., Angola, Indiana, and will continue on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, from 10-11 a.m., at the church.
Funeral services for Bruce will begin at 11 a.m., on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, with Pastor Scott Miller officiating.
Interment will follow at Hamilton Cemetery, with Military Graveside Rites accorded by Butler American Legion Post 202.
Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 3985 E. Church St., Hamilton, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy, to direct memorial contributions to Angola Assembly of God, 1406 Williams St., Angola, IN 46703, or to Butler American Legion Post 202, 118 N. Broadway St., Butler, IN 46721.
Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
