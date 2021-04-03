ALBION — Arthur T. McClanahan, 90, of Albion, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, April 1, 2021.
He was born on Sept 30, 1930, in Pea Green, Colorado, to J.O. and Sarah (Hutchison) McClanahan.
Art was a U.S. Marine Corp veteran, serving in Korea, during which he was awarded two Purple Hearts.
In addition to being a farmer, he graduated from International Business College and went on to work for Monsanto for many years.
He enjoyed hunting, camping, watching NASCAR and visiting Colorado. He was also a lifetime member of the NRA.
On March 22, 1952, he married Marilyn Moore in Jacksonville, North Carolina. She preceded him in death on Jan. 3, 2001.
Survivors include his sons, Douglas McClanahan, of Ligonier and Richard (Susan) McClanahan, of Millersburg; daughter, Susan (Doug) Myers, of LaGrange; grandchildren, Amy McClanahan, Kelli McClanahan, Seth Myers, Sean Myers, Jason Myers, Cody McClanahan and Kari McClanahan; and nine great-grandchildren. Also surviving is daughter-in-aw, Lisa McClanahan, of Montrose, Colorado; sisters-in-law, Linda Briner, of Florida, and Louetta McClanahan, of St. Louis, Missouri; and brother-in-law, Paul Pankop, of Kendallville.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marilyn; infant daughter, Elizabeth; brothers, Dale McClanahan and John McClanahan; and sister, Mary Pankop.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion, with visitation from 9:30-10 a.m.
Pastor Bret Frymier will officiate.
Visitation will also be from 6-8 p.m., on Monday, April 5, 2021, at the funeral home.
Burial with military honors will be at Christian Chapel Cemetery in Merriam. Contributions in Arthur's memory may be directed to LaGrange Food & Clothes Basket.
To leave a condolence or sign the online guestbook, visit http://www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
