FORT WAYNE — Lolah Mae Bremer, age 93, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, went to work in the Lord's garden, on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.
Lolah was born on Sept. 6, 1928, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the daughter of the late Paul and Alvina Laderman.
Lolah was a stay-at-home mom until 1989, when she went to work at Fort Wayne National Bank in the Trust Department, of which she retired from.
She enjoyed volunteering at Channel 39, Public Radio, Cancer Services, Embassy Theater, Civic Theatre and RSVP.
Lolah enjoyed living on Big Long Lake in the summer.
In her spare time, she liked playing all kinds of card games, and was a member of the Fort Wayne Duplicate Bridge Club, having achieved Life Master title.
She is a long-time charter member of Messiah Lutheran Church, where she served on the church council for several years.
She is survived by her son, Michael Bremer, of Big Long Lake.
She was preceded in death by her oldest son, William Gregory Bremer in 1971.
Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Messiah Lutheran Church, 7211 Stellhorn Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana, with visitation from 2-4 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice.
