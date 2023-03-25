ROME CITY — Renisea Y. Hoffman, 60, of Rome City, Indiana, peacefully passed away, surrounded by family at 3 p.m., on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Parkview Noble Hospital, after an extensive battle with cancer.
Renisea was born on Nov. 2, 1962, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Camilla E. Warfield and Samuel L. Turner.
She graduated from Elmhurst High School with the Class of 1981. She was employed by the Indiana Department of Corrections from March 21, 1992, until her retirement on Jan. 1, 2022.
Renisea was preceded in death by her mother, Camilla E. Warfield; her father, Samuel L. Turner; stepfather, Eddie L. Jackson (Gasman); and brother, Samuel Turner III (3D).
Renisea is survived by her husband of 25 years, Paul N. Hoffman Sr.; her children, Timothy D. Gray Sr., of Fort Wayne, Ashleigh (Durand) Barnett, of Indianapolis, Paris (Domingo Peña III) Hoffman, of Kendallville, Paul N. Hoffman Jr., of Rome City and niece, Ashley R. Warfield, of Rome City; her grandchildren, Aquirra Tunnell, Alexandria Gray, Timia Gray, Timothy Gray Jr., Esperanza Barnett, Domingo Peña IV, Reign Hoffman and Tauqir Gray; her siblings, Anthony Warfield, John Warfield,
Toya Warfield and Towanna (Leroy) Ganaway; several nieces; nephews; and extended family.
Renisea will be remembered for the outpouring amount of love she had for her family, her unwavering faith in God, her willingness to help others in need, her loyalty and honesty, and her ability to see the good in everyone she met. She was a hardworking woman and took pride in her independence. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. Renisea fought her battle against cancer with beauty, courage, and tenacity until the very end. Her strength and perseverance were admirable. Her gleaming smile and silly giggles will be missed. She loved life and only wanted to be a blessing for others. She was a bridge for many.
Renisea previously requested there not be any funeral services made. Her family will honor her wishes. Renisea was fond of trees and the impact trees have in our environment. In lieu of flowers, Renisea previously requested that a donation be made in memory of her to the “Indiana Natural Resources Foundation”, designated to the “Indiana Tree Project”. https://www.indiananrf.org/one-time-gift-form-designated/
Learn more at: https://www.indiananrf.org/project/indiana-tree-project/.
Legacy Cremation & Remembrance Center has been entrusted with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.thelegacyremembered.com.
