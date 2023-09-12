AUBURN — Robert Allen Cashdollar, 75, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio.
Bob was born on June 16, 1948, in Celina, Ohio, a son of the late Robert and Margaret Cashdollar.
Bob was a graduate of Royerton High School in Muncie and Ball State University.
His career was in the dairy business for 45 years working for Meadow Gold Dairy, Pure Sealed Dairy, Schenkel’s All Star Dairy and Dean Foods.
Bob was a member of First United Methodist Church of Auburn.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Cashdollar, of Auburn; daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Marcus Wagner, of Auburn; son and daughter-in-law, Brian Cashdollar and Kim Reinoehl, of North Manchester; sister, Barbara Ziegenbusch, of New Bremen, Ohio; brother, Steve Cashdollar, of Fort Mill, South Carolina; grandchildren Hannah McAfee, Grant McAfee, Kambree Cashdollar and Ayla Cashdollar; father-in-law, Joe Gray, of Muncie; brother- and sister-in-law, Mark and Diana Gray, of Muncie; several nephews and nieces; and his beloved dog, Charleigh.
Bob was preceded in death by brother-in-law, Lowell Ziegenbusch.
Visitation for Bob will be held on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, from 4-8 p.m., at Pinnington Funeral and Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at First United Methodist Church 1203 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Pastor Stuart Kruse and Pastor Nikki Brown Rice will be officiating.
Burial will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Warsaw.
Memorial donations may be made in Bob’s honor to JDRF – Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.