KENDALLVILLE — Dennis “Denny Paul” Gilpin, 66, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away at Parkview Noble Hospital on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, after a short illness.
He was born April 13, 1953, in Muskegon, Michigan, to Paul H. Gilpin and Isabelle “Betty” (Little) Eck.
Survivors include his mate of 10 years, Diana Smith; and one son, Ian Paul and Jenny Molen, of Rome City. He is also survived by his brother, Douglas “Doug” Gilpin and wife, Cindy, of Corunna; sister, Deb Merriman, of Sarasota, Florida; nephews, Eric Gilpin, Jason Gilpin, and Jacob Gilpin; and four grandchildren, Jordan, Kiylee, Avin, and Braxton. Also surviving are Diana's two sons Corey Kline and his family and Kevin Kline and his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Ronald Gilpin and Gordon Gilpin.
Denny loved the outdoors, fishing, swimming, helping garden and canning. He loved animals and spoiled his four cats. He also loved to get together with family and friends to play guitars.
In his teenage years, Denny had the honor of being named “International Teen Citizen” by the Association for World Affairs. He was honored at the White House for his music and traveled throughout the Midwest entertaining the crowds.
He retired in 2017, after many years of working construction and playing music.
Denny's memorial service will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at 3 p.m., at Harvest Community Church, Kendallville.
Pastor Brad Darr will officiate the service.
Calling for friends and fellowship will be held from 1-3 p.m., two hours prior to the service on Saturday at the church.
Memorials may be made to East Noble High School musical program.
